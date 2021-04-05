FWPD investigating potential barricaded suspect situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation after responding to a potential barricaded subject incident on Sunday.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne Police responded to the 900 block of Francis Street in reference to a reported subject armed with a gun inside an apartment complex. Upon arriving, officers were notified that there may have been an additional subject inside the complex with the male who was presumed to be armed.

Officers made several attempts to make contact with someone inside the apartment, but had no success.

Additional emergency services and crisis response teams were called in to make contact with anyone inside the apartment. Crews used a robot to initially clear the apartment before entering. Upon entering, police found no one inside the apartment.

A portion of Wayne Street and Francis were closed during this incident. They have since reopened.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.