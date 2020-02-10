FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting and a crash on the city’s south side that left two people hurt Sunday night. Officers were called to two scenes about 10 minutes apart. The locations were about 2.5 miles away from each other.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East Pettit Ave. at 7:50 p.m. At least two cars were involved in a crash at this scene.

Police were called to a shooting at the 700 block of Dolphin Dr. at 8:00 p.m.

An FWPD public information officer said one man and one woman were hurt and the condition of both are unknown. It is not clear how each victim was hurt, the location where they were hurt, or if the occurrences at the two locations are related.

FWPD said both scenes are under investigation.