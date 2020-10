FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWPD is asking the public to help them figure out who robbed three different businesses in the Southgate Plaza area.

The robberies all took place between Monday and Wednesday at the Belmont Beverage, the KFC and Get to Go Gas Station.

No one was hurt during the robberies but cash was taken from each location.

Anyone with information about the robberies are asked to call police or crime stoppers at 436-STOP.