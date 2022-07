FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 a shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near South Hanna and Colerick streets.

Dispatch said the victim is in serious condition.

Fort Wayne Police said they are collecting evidence using blood trails at the scene.

The whole block is sectioned off with caution tape.

No other details are confirmed at this time.