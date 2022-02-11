FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two males who supposedly went to a wrong home and opened fire on “an innocent elderly woman” who opened the door.

It was around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 when two males showed up at a home in the 2000 block of Taylor Street, just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne, in a grey or silver Ford Escape and rang the doorbell of the home.

When the elderly woman opened the door, the males open fire, police said.

Suspect in shooting on Taylor Street on Dec. 23, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

The woman was struck with gunfire. Police said she was hospitalized in critical condition but survived.

Police said in a news release Friday that investigators believe the males went to the wrong house. “The injured female was completely innocent and the wrong person,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201.