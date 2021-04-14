FWPD calls on public’s help to find person of interest in fatal hit and run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ten days after a teen was killed and three others were hurt in a hit-and-run crash, investigators have asked for the public’s help to find a person of interest they believe may be involved in the case.

FWPD released multiple images of a man. They describe him as having a slender/average build. Officers say he possibly walks with a limp and was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with blue jeans.

The crash happened Sunday, April 4 at the intersection of Lafayette, McKinnie, and Clinton streets. 17-year-old Samayah Barker, 16-year-old Benny Jimenez and three others were in the car at the time. Barker died at the scene. Jimenez and the others were taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw two people run from the crash.





If anyone has any information on this person, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers (260) 436-7867 or use the P3 Crime Stoppers App.