FWPD block off street in search of suspect in two Friday morning shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department blocked off several streets near the 2800 block of Genesse Ave. looking for a man suspected of shooting two people on Friday.

Police said they were first called to the area of Barthold and Third Streets around 7:40 a.m. for a shooting. The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and later released. Around five hours later, a person walked into an emergency room with injuries related to a shooting that reportedly took place in the 1400 block of Fourth Street around 12:30 p.m.

Jeremy Elder, Jr.

The second shooting victim named Jeremy Elder, Jr., 23, as the person who shot him. Police said the description matched on given by the first shooting victim. They are actively looking for Elder. Part of Genesse Ave. was blocked off because Elder has relatives who live and the street who police said might know Elder’s whereabouts. No one was located at the residence so they cleared the location.

FWPD has a warrant out for his arrest. They said he is considered armed and potentially dangerous.