FWPD asks for public help in identifying burglary suspects

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men involved in a burglary that occurred just before Christmas.

The two suspects are seen on camera using stolen credit cards, but they also burglarized a home and stole a significant amount of items. The burglary occurred at 6700 Chicksaw Dr. on Dec. 20.

There are distinguishing tattoos that may assist in recognizing the suspects.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort Wayne police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss