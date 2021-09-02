FWPD asks for help to find suspect in April double killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to an April double homicide.

Ronald W. Price, 48, is wanted for the killings of Jennifer A. Dray, 40, and Amanda L. Shroyer, 30, inside a home at 815 Third St. on April 20.

Police and medics were called to the home around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a problem unknown, and arrived to find both women unconscious inside.

Dray was pronounced dead at the scene. Shroyer was taken to a local hospital and died there.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with potential witnesses, but police said they had no suspect information.

On Thursday, through, police identified Price as their suspect and called him a “dangerous individual.” In a news release, police said they’d conducted “an exhaustive homicide investigation.”

Police also arrested Marina Zrnic on charges of felony murder and robbery in the case.

Price is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, roughly 190 pounds, with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ronald Price’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.