FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to an August shooting investigation.

Cortes Antonio Morris, 20, is a wanted suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 15 in the area of 1600 Reed Road.

Morris is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 162 pounds.

Morris currently has active warrants for Burglary, Robbery and Aggravated Battery.

Anyone who locates Morris should call 911, and anyone with information regarding Morris should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.