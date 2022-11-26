FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what led up to a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in life-threatening condition.

Someone called officers around 10 a.m. reporting they had seen an unconscious person near the intersection of Tillman and Decatur roads. Police confirmed to WANE 15 a man with a gunshot wound was then brought to Fire Station 12 on South Anthony Boulevard.

Firefighters came to assist and reported the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they were talking to a witness and working to confirm the exact location of the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.