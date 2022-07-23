FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information on a southeast side shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 2:05 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Pontiac Street on reports of a shooting. There, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation found the shooting took place at the intersection of Anthony Boulevard and Oxford Street while the victim was inside a vehicle stopped at a red light. Shots were fired from another vehicle, hitting the car the victim was in, officers determined.

The driver of the car tried to take the victim to the hospital, but eventually pulled over to call 911 for medical assistance.

Officers said they found several casings at the intersection, which caused the roadway to be closed for a time to collect the evidence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact FWPD at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The incident remains under investigation by FWPD and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.