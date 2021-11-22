FWPD: Arrest made after passenger runs from traffic stop, tosses gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police arrested a man after they said he ran from a traffic stop with a gun Saturday night.

Macquillie Woodard III, 29, faces charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon and Felon Carrying a Handgun with a Prior Conviction, as well as two counts of Resisting Law Enforcement.

It was just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday when officers in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Harris Road received a report about a man with a gun.

While checking the area, officers spotted a Dodge Durango traveling on Coliseum Blvd without headlights on. Police pulled the SUV over in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Sherman Boulevard.

During the stop, a passenger from the vehicle – later identified as Woodard – ran off. Officers ran after him and took him into custody after a short foot chase, police said.

Police found a holster for a handgun and a magazine for a handgun on Woodard, and a 9mm handgun a short distance away, police said.

Fort Wayne Police said Woodard was previously convicted in a felony case out of Las Vegas.

