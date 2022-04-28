FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two adults were found dead in an apartment on Fort Wayne’s southeast side early Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, Fort Wayne Police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive, in the area of East Paulding Road and Hessen Cassel Road, on an “problem unknown.”

At the apartment, through a window, officers reported seeing someone holding a weapon, according to a report. Officers attempted to get the person to come out of the apartment, but were unsuccessful.

Just after midnight, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) were called out to assist at the scene. Additional attempts were made to contact the person inside but those attempts were also unsuccessful.

Around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, tactical officers made their way inside the apartment and found two adults dead. Their genders and ages are not known at this time, and it’s not known how they died.

The Homicide Team and Crime Scene Units were then requested and are currently investigating.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information was released. The identities of the victims will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.