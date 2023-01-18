FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne men face multiple drug-related felony charges stemming from a “lengthy investigation” by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division (FWPD).

According to police, the Vice & Narcotics Division secured a search warrant for a house on Villa Park Court after obtaining information that 23-year-old Jacob S. Hoffman had reportedly been dealing “large quantities” of counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl.

Detectives also conducted numerous hours of surveillance and reportedly purchased fentanyl pills from Hoffman and 27-year-old Daylon M. Rowe, according to the FWPD.

Police said both suspects were stopped prior to serving the search warrant, and police reportedly found nearly $2,000, 2.9 grams of marijuana and 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl.

After serving the search warrant, authorities said the following items were discovered in the home:

– 565.7 grams of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl (approximately 5,500 pills)

– 14.7 grams of Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride (Schedule 2 controlled substance)

– 5.2 grams of marijuana

– Three 9mm handguns, one AR-15, one 7.62×39 AK rifle, one 9mm AR pistol, and one .22 caliber rifle

– Nearly $20,000

Hoffman faces six counts of Dealing Cocaine or Other Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 felony; one count of Possession of Cocaine or Other Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 felony; and one count of Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Level 4 felony.

Rowe faces two counts of Dealing Cocaine or Other Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 felony.