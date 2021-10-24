Fulton County prosecutor opposes woman’s early release in deadly school bus crash

This undated family photo provided by Elgin Ingle shows Alivia Stahl, center, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. (Elgin Ingle via AP)

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana prosecutor is seeking to block the early prison release of a woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural highway to board a school bus.

Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs has filed a motion seeking to prevent Alyssa Shepherd’s early release. She was sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison after being convicted in the October 2018 crash.

Marrs says said Shepherd has already cut six months off her sentence by successfully completing a faith-based self-improvement class, and she could get up to 90 additional days off for “Community Involvement.”

He says “we just don’t feel like it’s justice.”