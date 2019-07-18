Four-wheeler stolen from Garrett Youth Baseball program

An official with the program said when they arrived, the garage door was open and the vehicle was missing.

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Police are trying to figure out who broke into the Garrett Youth Baseball program’s shed and stole a four-wheeler Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the baseball fields on South Cowen Street Thursday morning. An official with the program said when they arrived, the garage door was open and the vehicle was missing. Their Facebook page said someone also tried breaking into concession stand but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Garrett Police Department, (260) 357-5151.