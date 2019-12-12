Four Michigan residents arrested following O-65 traffic stop

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say four people were arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County Wednesday.

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. when Trooper Jason Hankins stopped a 1999 Toyota car on Interstate 65 near the 38 mile marker. During the traffic stop, Hankins smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found more than 600 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. All four of the occupants of the vehicle were arrested on charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

All four were transported to the Jackson County Jail.