Live Now
Judiciary Committee debates Trump impeachment articles before vote

Four Michigan residents arrested following O-65 traffic stop

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Arrest photos from left to right: Mercedes Santibanez, 23; Kera Jackson, 26; Taylor Hintz, 24; Anthony Jean, 21. (Indiana State Police)

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say four people were arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County Wednesday.

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. when Trooper Jason Hankins stopped a 1999 Toyota car on Interstate 65 near the 38 mile marker. During the traffic stop, Hankins smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found more than 600 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. All four of the occupants of the vehicle were arrested on charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

All four were transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss