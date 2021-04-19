Four high-performance cars stolen from northwest Indiana dealership seen driving upwards of 150 mph

LAPORTE, Ind. (WANE) Police managed to recover one of four high-performance cars stolen from a dealership in LaPorte over the weekend after it ran out of gas.

According to Indiana State Police, after the theft witnesses reported seeing the vehicles being driven upwards of 150 mph on I-80/94.

Troopers spotted one of the vehicles and watched it get off the interstate. The Dodge Challenger then ran out of gas on a bridge. The driver took off and jumped over a wall landing on the ground 30 feet below. Police were unable to capture the suspect.

The other three vehicles have not yet been recovered.