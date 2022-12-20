*WARNING* This story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers.

police find girl hiding in bathroom after jealous boyfriend strangled, kidnapped her at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When police asked the boyfriend if anything turned physical that day, he calmly said, “Yeah, kissing.”

What he didn’t mention was how he allegedly strangled his girlfriend multiple times after kidnapping her at gunpoint, driving her across county lines, and threatening to kill her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

All because he found another man’s name in her phone.

Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 20-year-old Braedyn Allen Gibson with a slew of felonies connected to an incident last week where police found his then-girlfriend hiding in a gas station bathroom.

Charges include Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon, among others.

Allen County Police began investigating when a mother called 911, saying her daughter was scared of her boyfriend and locked herself in the bathroom of a gas station to get help.

Her daughter said in the texts that the boyfriend, identified as Gibson, “is going to kill me” and “he was choking me bad”, according to the report.

The victim later told police it all started around 4 p.m. at her house in Noble County. Gibson, whom she called her boyfriend of two years, texted her saying he wanted to come over and talk. The woman said no, but Gibson came anyway, documents said.

Once Gibson arrived, he started looking through her phone and found another guy’s name, according to the report.

That’s when Gibson is accused of grabbing the victim and body-slamming her to the ground, the documents said. The woman said he got on top of her, put his hands around her neck and squeezed for about 15-20 seconds. She said she couldn’t breathe and began to get lightheaded.

The woman said she eventually got away and convinced Gibson to go for a drive with her. Gibson is accused of twisting her arm behind her back and dragging her to the car before picking her up again and throwing her inside, according to the documents.

Gibson drove to a park in Allen County and stopped in the parking lot around 6:15 p.m. According to the report, he got physical with the victim again, trying to choke her with her own sweatshirt while threatening to kill her multiple times. She pushed him away, and he responded by lunging at her, the woman said, breaking her necklace and choking her again for about 30 seconds this time.

Gibson finally stopped when the woman was able to roll down the window as someone walked by the car, the documents said.

Gibson then drove to a GetGo gas station in the Leo-Cedarville area, saying he “was going to get a drink then kill her.” The woman said she grabbed her phone and went in the gas station bathroom, where she locked the door and started texting her mom.

The woman told police Gibson had been physical with her five times in the past but nothing was documented before, the report said.

Police took Gibson to the Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.

He initially posted $12,000 bond and was released.

With Tuesday’s new charges filed against him, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Among the felonies prosecutors levied against him, he’s now also charged with criminal confinement using a vehicle, kidnapping using a vehicle, intimidation by drawing a deadly weapon, strangulation, criminal recklessness, and domestic battery.