Fort Wayne woman sentenced to prison on meth-related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced to prison on meth- and heroin-related charges Wednesday.

Jermesha Davis, 28, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison followed by five years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Case documents show Davis was followed by the Fort Wayne Police Department from her apartment to a residence where a search warrant was being executed as a part of an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation.

Davis arrived driving a vehicle belonging to one of the occupants of the location being searched. Davis was also found to be in possession of a cell phone that the Fort Wayne Police Department had been tracking in connection with the investigation. It was determined that Davis did not have a valid driver’s license. A subsequent search of Davis’ home produced quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as a cutting agent often used by drug traffickers. Law enforcement also located two firearms in the kitchen.