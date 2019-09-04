Fort Wayne Woman sentenced to 7 years on drug-related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday.

Wendi Flroes, also known as Wendi Collins, 39, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by four years probation by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly Brady after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Case documents say there were two controlled buys of 1/2 ounce of methamphetamine from Ms. Flores. She was stopped by Fort Wayne Police after they located 16 grams of methamphetamine on her person. She has six prior convictions, according to Kirsch, all relating to controlled substance offenses including one conviction for dealing in controlled substances.