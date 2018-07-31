Fort Wayne woman sentenced for mail, identity theft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Erin Clowser pleaded guilty to Theft of Mail, Access Device Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft for stealing mail from residences in the Fort Wayne area. Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne woman will spend 51 months in prison and will have to pay restitution to her victims for stealing mail from November 2016 through June 2017.

Erin Clowser, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to Theft of Mail, Access Device Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Clowser stole mail from residential mailboxes in the Fort Wayne area. She then used personal information from one of her victims to obtain a debit card which she used to make purchases at various retailers and to get cash from ATMs.

Clowser was also ordered to pay restitution to her victims totaling $53,005.82 and to forfeit her 2002 Mercedes S500, assorted electronics, computer equipment and purses.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Allen County Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.