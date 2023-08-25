FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman pled guilty after being charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and getting her addicted to drugs, according to court records.

Brandy L. Treace pleaded guilty to charges of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, Neglect of a Dependent, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor early Friday.

According to previous court documents, police had evidence that the woman had a string of texts with the teenage girl in which she asked the girl to perform sexual acts for money or drugs. The affidavit states that Treace told the victim she should do sexual acts for money to pay household bills.

The victim also revealed Treace’s involvement in her addiction to drugs. In court documents the victim told police that Treace introduced her to crack, saying “just try it, it’s not that bad.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, in a meeting with a family case manager, Treace admitted to using crack with the victim on multiple occasions. Treace also added that the victim had told her she’d been raped at gunpoint in April 2020 but Treace did not report it to police “because the suspect was a stranger.”

Treace will face sentencing on Sept. 22.