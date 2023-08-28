FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman involved in a robbery-turned-shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment in 2022 was sentenced Monday morning.

A judge sentenced Autumn Hayden to 17 years with two years suspended. A plea deal capped the amount of time behind bars at 15 years. Hayden was one of four suspects involved in the shooting Aug. 15, 2022 at Black Bear Creek Apartments which allegedly stemmed from revenge over Hayden being kicked out.

Court documents revealed Hayden, then 21 years old, messaged her ex-boyfriend to let him know her roommates kicked her out and she sought revenge.

“You friends kicked me out yesterday over cats. That’s cool tho ccuss be gone get what he deserves (sic),” one message said, according to court documents.

Hayden later told police she drove Cortes Morris, Jordan Herrera and Brieon Gray to the apartment and waited in the car while the men used a key she gave them to get into the apartment, according to court documents.

Cortes Morris Jordan Herrera Brieon Gray

The three men used duct tape to tie up a man living at the apartment. When the man began to fight back, Morris and Gray each shot him once, Herrera told police in court documents.

The man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. In the year following the shooting, the victim still had trouble walking, as one of the bullets hit a nerve in his leg, according to court documents.

Hayden was taken into custody in April and initially charged with aiding burglary, aiding robbery, and aiding aggravated battery. A plea agreement was filed in July.

Herrera, 21, pleaded guilty in May to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 17 years with two years suspended. That same month, 22-year-old Gray pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary causing serious bodily injury, leading to a 23-year sentence with three years suspended. Morris pleaded guilty in July to felony robbery and has a sentencing scheduled for Sept. 1.