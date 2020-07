FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was beaten in 2017 has died of her injuries nearly three years later.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Jacqueline Coley, 58, of Fort Wayne died Sunday of Complications of Multiple Blunt Force Injuries of the Face and Head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office said Coley was battered in October 2017. Details of the incident were not released.