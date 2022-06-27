FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was charged in a fatal crash from April 2021.

Veronica Leann Holloway, 39, was charged with causing death while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, a Level 4 felony.

The investigation found Holloway failed to yield to another driver, Lawrence Moran II, 67, at the intersection of Illinois and South Noyer Roads just after 3 p.m. on April 19. Moran died as a result of the crash.

The officer noted Holloway’s face was flushed and she was crying. She submitted to a chemical test, and the toxicology report confirmed she had a controlled substance – THC- in her system, according to court records.

She is being held on a bond of $10,000.