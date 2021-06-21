Fort Wayne woman arrested for pointing gun at Ohio gas station

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman was arrested in Willshire, Ohio, Monday morning after police said she pointed a gun at a customer at a gas station.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to the RoadDog convenience store in Willshire after receiving a report about a woman walking around the store with a gun. The caller told police the woman had been at the gas pumps for more than an hour acting like she was reading credit card numbers from other customers, according to a police report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

A second caller told police the woman pointed the gun at his back, the report said.

Police arrived at the gas station and found the woman walking outside near the gas pumps, where her car was located. She was taken into custody.

After speaking with several witnesses, the woman – identified as 22-year-old Valerie R. Hardiek – was arrested on charges of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Menacing and booked into the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

No other information was released. Police said the incident remains under investigation.