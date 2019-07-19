Fort Wayne woman arrested for dealing meth

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is in jail after police found her in possession of meth and controlled substances during a traffic stop.

According to Garrett police, officers pulled over a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Quincy Street for an equipment violation around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

During the stop, K9 officer Axel alerted officers to possible illegal narcotics. Kimberly Fields, 42, was arrested after police found 30 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine as well as controlled substances in the form of prescription pills in the vehicle.

Fields is facing charges for Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance.