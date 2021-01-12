Fort Wayne teen crashes car after trooper clocks him going 110 mph on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne teen was cited for speeding and reckless driving after crashing his vehicle when police tried to stop him for going 110 mph on Interstate 469.

A Kia is shown crashed off Interstate 469 on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Indiana State Police)

It was just after 7 p.m. Monday when a trooper patrolling along I-469 near Winchester Road clocked a black Kia Optima traveling eastbound at more than 110 mph.

According to an Indiana State Police report, when the trooper tried to stop the Kia, the driver braked hard at a curve near the South Anthony Boulevard Extended overpass, and he lost control. The vehicle spun, ran off the roadway and into a ditch and rolled several times before it came to a rest, the report said.

The driver – 18-year-old Soe La Mar of Fort Wayne – suffered only minor injuries in the crash. He was cited for speeding and reckless driving.

The Kia was totaled.