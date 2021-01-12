Fort Wayne teen crashes car after trooper clocks him going 110 mph on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne teen was cited for speeding and reckless driving after crashing his vehicle when police tried to stop him for going 110 mph on Interstate 469.
It was just after 7 p.m. Monday when a trooper patrolling along I-469 near Winchester Road clocked a black Kia Optima traveling eastbound at more than 110 mph.
According to an Indiana State Police report, when the trooper tried to stop the Kia, the driver braked hard at a curve near the South Anthony Boulevard Extended overpass, and he lost control. The vehicle spun, ran off the roadway and into a ditch and rolled several times before it came to a rest, the report said.
The driver – 18-year-old Soe La Mar of Fort Wayne – suffered only minor injuries in the crash. He was cited for speeding and reckless driving.
The Kia was totaled.