Fort Wayne priest now criminally charged with sexual abuse of minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local Catholic priest who pastored a Columbia City parish and served as a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School has been charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Father David Huneck speaks to WANE 15 in 2018.

Whitley County Prosecutor DJ Sigler announced Friday he has filed multiple charges against Father David Huneck.

The charges are as follows:

Child Seduction-Defendant has a professional relationship with child and fondles child

Sexual Battery–Victim compelled to submit by force or imminent threat

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor-Basic offense for furnishing to a minor

Two counts of battery

No other details of the investigation that led to the charges have been released, however WANE 15 is working to learn more.

Late last month, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said it was made aware of an allegation that Father Huneck was engaging in “sexual and other misconduct” with two victims, one who was a minor. No specific details about the alleged abuse were released at the time.

Huneck had served as pastor of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, and as chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne.

Huneck resigned from his posts, and the diocese suspended him from all public priestly ministry “as a precautionary measure.”

Days later, Bishop Kevin Rhoades said he was shocked and troubled by the accusations, and said Huneck’s name was added to the diocese’s ongoing list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor first created in 2018.