Fort Wayne police take 2 into custody after responding to barricaded subject

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were taken into custody after Fort Wayne police responded to a barricaded subject in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive in reference to a reported battery that had taken place. Officers were advised that the possible suspect was known to have weapons in his possession from previous encounters that the caller had with the subject.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with someone inside the apartment, but no one came to the door. Yelling could be heard from inside the apartment as police tried to make contact.

After failed attempts to make contact, Fort Wayne Emergency Services Team as well as Crime Response Team members were called to the scene. Crisis Response Team members made contact with a male subject inside the apartment via telephone and attempted to get him to exit, along with another male that was believed to be inside.

After the subjects refused to exit the apartment, Emergency Services Team members introduced chemical munitions into the apartment. The two male subjects exited the apartment immediately, and both were taken into custody.

Kenneth Copeland Sr was transported to Allen County Lock-Up and charged with False Reporting, and Kenneth Copeland Jr. was transported to Police Headquarters for questioning with possible charges to follow

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.