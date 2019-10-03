Fort Wayne Police sergeant accused of child solicitation moved to unpaid status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police sergeant accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student will no longer collect a paycheck.

The Board of Public Safety on Thursday approved a request from Police Chief Steve Reed to move Sgt. Andrew Beck to unpaid status.

Beck, 47, of Larwill, faces charges of Child Solicitation, Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors and Possession of Child Pornography related to a relationship with a student at Wayne High School, where Beck served part-time as a school resource officer.

The investigation into Beck started in April, when a report was made to a Wayne resource officer. At the time, Beck – a 13-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department – was also working at the school as a part-time resource officer.

According to court records released Tuesday, a Wayne student told another SRO at the school that Beck had been having a relationship with a student – a 16-year-old girl. Allen County Sheriff’s deputies met with the victim days later, and she said she’d been communicating with Beck through Snapchat, and their exchanges were “sexual in nature,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Beck had sent her “pictures of himself, including one where he was standing naked in front of a mirror,” the affidavit said. She also said Beck once told her he was out in front of her home, which police records confirmed, the affidavit said.

The girl sent Beck nude photos, as well, the affidavit said.

The girl said Beck discussed having sex with her, and said he told her he wanted to “tie her up and choke her,” the affidavit said. The affidavit said Beck was aware the girl was 16 years old.

Beck is currently jailed in California, where he was stationed on military orders before being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Reed said Thursday paperwork is being completed to extradite him back to Allen County to face charges.

Reed has also pledged to look to fire Beck after the case is adjudicated.