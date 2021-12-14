FWPD: ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest linked to shooting at mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked for any information on the whereabouts of Fatir Mumin Muhammad, a “person of interest” in the double shooting at a mobile home off West Washington Center Road Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. in the Ridgebrook Village mobile home park in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road. Police said a caller told emergency dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend was “shooting people in the trailer.”

At the home, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim – a man – suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the other victim – a woman – was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, a police spokesman said investigators have an idea who the suspect is and they will “exhaust every lead to locate the suspect.”

Muhammad, at least, was listed as a “person of interest.” He was described as male, African American, 53 years old, 6 feet, and 190 pounds.

Police said he was believed to be armed and dangerous and involved in “an active criminal investigation.” Early Wednesday, police confirmed that was the double shooting on West Washington Center Road.

Any information about this individual please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or the P3 Tip Application.