Fort Wayne police respond to shooting near east side hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One victim is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred near the Travelers Inn off East Washington Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., Fort Wayne police arrived to the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard with reports of a shooting, according to the activity log. No information about the shooter is known at this time.

WANE 15 has dispatched a crew to gather additional information.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.