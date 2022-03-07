FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally shot a man just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne in mid-December.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting on Howell Street on Dec. 16, 2021.

It was around 12:20 a.m. Dec. 16 when police and medics when 24-year-old Tyler L. Ondersma called 911 and said he was sitting on his porch at 1616 Howell St. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics eventually found Ondersma at a home on Richardson Street, a block away. He was taken to a local hospital, where he would ultimately die.

An autopsy found the Fort Wayne man died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday then, Fort Wayne Police released video that they said showed the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1201.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.