Fort Wayne Police release photos of 4 robbery suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a group of males who robbed a man outside an East State Boulevard gas station late last month.

The robbery happened around 11:20 p.m. at the Quick Stop at 3170 E. State Blvd.

According to police, four males robbed a man outside the business. They tried to take the victim’s truck, shoes, and wallet, while armed with a small black handgun, police said.

After the robbery, the males fled toward Baldwin Creek Apartments, according to police.

On Monday, police released a series of surveillance photos that show the suspects.

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspects in a robbery at the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard on Oct. 27, 2021, are shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.