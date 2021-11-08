Fort Wayne Police release photos of 4 robbery suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a group of males who robbed a man outside an East State Boulevard gas station late last month.
The robbery happened around 11:20 p.m. at the Quick Stop at 3170 E. State Blvd.
According to police, four males robbed a man outside the business. They tried to take the victim’s truck, shoes, and wallet, while armed with a small black handgun, police said.
After the robbery, the males fled toward Baldwin Creek Apartments, according to police.
On Monday, police released a series of surveillance photos that show the suspects.
Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.