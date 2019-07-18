Fort Wayne police take 4 into custody at Bowser and Fairfax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police took four people into custody during an investigation at the corner of Bowser Ave. and Fairfax Ave.

According to police, they arrived at the scene at 8:52 a.m. after being called to a disturbance. After no one answered the door, police called SWAT and entered the home.

The occupants of the house were not armed and surrendered peacefully. Three had outstanding warrants and were taken into custody.

According to WANE 15’s Taylor Williams, the police presence involved at least 20 police vehicles with at least four people taken into custody.

