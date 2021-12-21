Fort Wayne Police make arrest in connection to May fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in May.

Fort Wayne Police charged 27-year-old Sierra M. Hernandez with the murder of 25-year-old Roderick J. Patterson.

Around 3:50 a.m. on May 2, police were called to a home on the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue on a stabbing report. Fort Wayne Police said Patterson’s body was found in the middle of the road.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the stabbing occurred elsewhere at an unknown location. Patterson arrived at a residence on Trentman Avenue, and the resident at that address called the police. He was treated at the scene by medics and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later while at the hospital.

