Fort Wayne Police make arrest in 2019 homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a fatal 2019 shooting. Demetre Payton faces charges of Murder, Pointing a Firearm at Another, and Firearm Used in Commission of Offense.

It was around 6:30 a.m. on July 27, when police and medics were called to the area of Lafayette and East Williams Street on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the grassy area near the roadway, unresponsive.

Demetre Payton

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 33-year-old Jamarkus Allen Kindred of Fort Wayne.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WANE 15, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed the area where the shooting happened. There appeared to be “some type of altercation or disturbance,” the document said.

Police later learned that the building was used as an after hours drinking establishment. According to the probable cause affidavit, five people, including the victim were there.

A number of neighbors told WANE 15 they heard loud music coming from a building close to where the man was found. They said the music went on until around 4 a.m. and has been an ongoing issue.

WANE 15 also spoke to the landlord of the location. He said the person he has been renting to has been running a club without his consent, which goes against their lease agreement.

Days later, Fort Wayne Police released a series of surveillance photos that showed three people who were believed to be related to the investigation. Police asked for the public’s help to identify them – two men and a woman – and said they were wanted for questioning.

Payton was one of the men seen in those surveillance photos.

Witnesses at the scene identified the Payton as the shooter and said he goes by the street name “Meech,” according to police. One witness also told police that he was related to Kindred and that the shooting was done is self-defense, court documents said.

Payton was picked up by police on Aug. 5 for Possession of a Handgun without a Permit and has been in jail since. A warrant for his arrest in the fatal shooting was filed Sept. 17.