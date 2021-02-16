Fort Wayne Police looking for persons of interest in recent homicide

From left to right: Tykwan Walker and Debra Smith (photos courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in the recent homicide of Heather Nicole Hobbs, 37, of Fort Wayne who died of a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday in the 600 block of Candlelite Court.

Detectives are looking for:

Tykwan Walker, he is describes as: male, black, 30-years-old, 5’11”, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Debra Smith, she is describes as: female, black, 51-years-old, 5’3″ 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 260-449-3000.