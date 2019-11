FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in several robberies in the city over the past week.

Justin David Walls is considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone who knows where Walls is should call 911 to report his location and what he’s wearing.

Walls is 35-years-old, 6′ 1″ tall, and weighs 158 pounds.