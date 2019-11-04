Fort Wayne Police look to ID burglary suspect

In these surveillance images shared by Fort Wayne Police, a suspect in a Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, burglary along DeGroff Street in Fort Wayne is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an August burglary.

It was Aug. 24 when a man broke into a home in the 1100 block of DeGroff Street while the victims were home. There, he reportedly stole a purse and wallet, a news release said.

The suspect then used the victims’ credit cards at different locations around the city.

The amount of loss was not released.

On Monday, police released two surveillance photos of the suspect in the case.

Anyone with any information on the burglary or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.

A suspect in a Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, burglary along DeGroff Street in Fort Wayne is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)