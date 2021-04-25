Vehicle crashes through fences; victim found dead inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police Department launched a death investigation after officers found one person dead following a car crash report in the area of Lake and Coliseum early Sunday morning.

A Fort Wayne police officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake and Coliseum around 5:06 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away, and a short pursuit began. The officer ended the pursuit due to the speed and unsafe conditions.

Damaged fences behind the BP along East State Boulevard near Forest Park Boulevard are shown Monday, April 26, 2021.

Officers were later advised that there was a crash in the area of Lake and Anthony and the description of the possible vehicle involved was the same as that of the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the vehicle in the rear of a home on Forest Park Blvd that crashed through the rear fences. When they checked the vehicle, police located a victim inside that was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate the accident. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

It was later determined that two subjects fled from the vehicle. One fled from the vehicle in the area of Inwood between State and Lake Avenue, and the other fled at the location of the crash in the area of Lake and Anthony and Forest Park Blvd.

There are no descriptions of the subjects at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, detectives ask that they contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.