Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on city’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m., Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive on a report of a shooting. That’s near the Highland Park Forest neighborhood, in between North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue.

Police have not released any details about the shooting. However, dispatchers confirm the victim is serious condition.

WANE 15 will update this story when more details become available.