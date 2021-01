FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the southeast side of the city Friday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police log, officers were called to the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue, southeast of the intersection of Lafayette Street and McKinnie Avenue around 9:24 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers at the scene say that a person sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.