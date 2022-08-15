FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Damitrial Gamble

Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Damitrial Gamble. In one of the bedrooms, investigators found prescribed medications on the bedside table with Gamble’s name on them.

Laying on the floor was a small digital scale with green residue, according to court documents. The officer also reported finding a loaded 9-millimeter caliber pistol with a live round in the chamber.

Continuing the search, officers reported finding a large duffel bag and trash bag in the closet with several bags of marijuana in each.

The total weight of the drugs was about 14 pounds, court documents said.

A tote in the closet had plastic sandwich bags and other materials used to package the drugs. Underneath the supplies were 42 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition, and a utility bill proving the home was Gamble’s, according to court documents.

Gamble had a prior conviction for possessing marijuana from February 15, and the home had been under surveillance by police.