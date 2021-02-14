Coroner: Woman found in south Fort Wayne apartment was shot in head

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a woman found Sunday morning in a south Fort Wayne apartment a homicide.

It was around 1:10 a.m. when Fort Wayne Police were called to the 600 block of Candlelite Court, in the Candlelite Apartments complex off of Airport Expressway and Fairfield Avenue, on a report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment.

Officers arrived and found a woman unconscious, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Heather Nicole Hobbs, 37, of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Hobbs died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators initially said “because there was very little information surrounding this death and no witnesses, homicide detectives were summoned to the scene to investigate and document the scene.”

No additional information, including motive or suspect information, was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them at call at 260-427-1222. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

