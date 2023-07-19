FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a string of robberies at a Shell gas station. The station is located on the east side of the city.

Police have been called to the Shell station at 6321 East State Boulevard multiple times. The latest robbery happened around 4:15 Wednesday morning, according to police.

This is the second day in a row that a group of people entered the store and stole items, police said. However, the latest attempt resulted in an employee going to confront the group when someone in the group pulled out a gun. No shots were fired, according to police.

Police believe three suspects are involved. If you have any information regarding the incidents, you’re asked to call police.