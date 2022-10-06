FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills.

Around 6 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division served search warrants at homes at 1909 Chartwell Dr., 1933 Chartwell Dr., 2109 Chartwell Dr., 3817 Plaza Dr., and 4402 Lillie St. as part of an investigation into the sale of “counterfeit blue M30 pills containing fentanyl,” the department said in a news release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the raids, police seized 275 grams of fentanyl and 5 firearms (3 rifles and two handguns), the release said. One of these handguns were stolen.

Sfe Oh La

Ha Na

Ma Pe

Sadid Mot

Ah Lee

Abdul Razik Bin Mohamad Sayad

Aung Kaing

Cody Jackson

Arrested were:

Sfe Oh La, 27, on 2 counts of Level 2 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, four counts of Level 3 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, 1 count of Level 4 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, and 1 count of Level 6 felony Theft

Ha Na, 38, on 3 counts of Level 2 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug

Ma Pe, 38, on 2 counts of Level 2 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug

Sadid Mot, 38, on 1 count of Level 3 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug and 1 count of Level 4 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug

Ah Lee, 28, on 2 counts of Level 2 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug

Abdul Razik Bin Mohamad Sayad, 21, on 1 count of Level 3 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug and Level 4 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug

Aung Kaing, 23, on 2 counts of Level 2 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, 2 counts of Level 3 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, and 1 count of Level 4 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug

Cody Jackson, 30, on 1 count of Level 3 felony Armed Robbery, 1 count of Level 4 felony Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, and 1 count of misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement

A 16-year-old juvenile on two counts of Level 2 felony Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, 1 count of Level 3 felony Armed Robbery, and 1 count of Level 6 felony Resisting Law Enforcement

Fort Wayne Police detectives were assisted by members of Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT, Indiana State Police ERT, Fort Wayne Police Department EST, FBI Safe Street Task Force, and Department of Homeland Security.